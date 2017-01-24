Cowboys Host UNLV Wednesday

The Cowboys play host to UNLV on Wednesday evening inside the Arena-Auditorium to open a two-game homestand. The game is set for 7 p.m. and is the second meeting between the two schools this season, as UNLV defeated the Pokes 81-75 in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve.



The contest will be streamed on Campus Insiders and the MW Network. Ari Wolfe will provide play-by-play with Richie Shueler providing the color commentary. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com. Fans can purchase tickets online at GoWyo.com/tickets, in person at the WYO Athletics Ticket Office or by calling 307-766-7220.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (13-7, 3-4 MW) return to the Arena-Auditorium, as UW is 10-1 at home this season. The Pokes head into Wednesday leading the MW and ranking No. 29 in the nation in total rebounds at 39.8 per game. The Cowboys rank third in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 30.5. Wyoming is shooting 42 percent from the field and 32 percent from the three point line. The Pokes are shooting 74 percent from the free throw line ranking second in the league and No. 50 in the nation. UW ranks second in the conference and No. 29 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 39.7. The Pokes also rank second in the league and No. 16 in the nation in three point percentage defense at 30 percent.

The Runnin Rebels are 10-10 overall and 3-4 in the MW after defeating Air Force in double overtime at home on Saturday. UNLV is averaging 71.6 points per game on the season and are allowing 74.4 points per game. The Runnin’ Rebels are shooting 40 percent from the field this year and 34 percent from behind the arc ranking fifth in the league. UNLV is second in the MW behind the Cowboys in rebounds per game at 39.0. The Runnin’ Rebels rank sixth in the conference in assists this season at 13.9 per game.

