NCHS to Host Mustang Classic Speech and Debate Meet- Judges Sought

Natrona County High School and its affiliated Speech and Debate team will be hosting the Mustang Classic Speech and Debate Meet this weekend, hosting nearly 700 students from all over the state.



Lisa Shadrick, Wyoming Speech and Debate Association State Public Relations Officer, says that students will be competing in different types of oratory events, including interpretive speech and debate.

The meet will be held Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th.

Friday January 27, 6:00 am - 11:00 pm



Saturday January 28, 6:00 am - 11:00 pm



Natrona County High School, Casper



Kelly Walsh hosted a similar Forensic Speech and Debate meet earlier this month, NCHS capturing several honors, including taking First Place in cumulative points earned across all events. NCHS, however will not be competing in this week’s event, as they will have their hands full with hosting duties.

“When you host on your home turf, the students don’t compete,” Shadrick explains. “They have to make sure judges get ballots, ballots get back, and they have to make sure the rooms are running correctly.”

The Mustang Classic is currently seeking community area people to volunteer as judges for the event. Shadrick says that people do not need to have a comprehensive knowledge of high school speech and debate, in order to volunteer as a judge. “There are certain guidelines that the students already know and they live by that. So you get to just come in and say who was the better performer, who was the better debater. There’s no prior knowledge necessary.”

Natrona County High School’s main line can be reached at 253-1700, for more information.

