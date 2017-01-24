Police, Deputies Seek Information on Area Burglaries

Natrona County and Casper area law enforcement are seeking public information about a rash of burglaries in both the city and county.

Thus far police have identified a suspect in the burglaries. In a joint investigation by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Casper Police Department, 27-year-old Casper resident Brandon Pederson was arrested and booked on charges of Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, and an out-of-county warrant. Investigation after the fact led to a search warrant being delivered on Pedersen’s residence, and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen items.

Representatives from NCSO and CPD spoke with media Tuesday Morning, urging the public to check homes, campers, trailers, and vehicles for stolen items. Specific items of interest are all manner of tools as well as firearms.

Thus far, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has identified two burglaries believed to be related to the case. Casper Police Department has not released an official number however a CPD spokesperson described it as “probably close to a dozen.”

If you have information about these thefts, or have a theft to report please call:

Casper Police Department- (307) 235-8278



Natrona County Sheriff's Department- (307) 235-9282



Law enforcement says they’ve been able to match up some of the suspected stolen property with various reports. Other items were identifiable through other means, and had not yet been reported stolen at the time of the investigation.

Police have not identified a particular pattern or area of town harder hit than any others, so they are asking citizens throughout Casper and surrounding areas to check vehicles and campers.

“People winterize their campers, park it next to their house in October, they don’t look at it again until May,” says Casper Police Sgt. Mike Ogden.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Aaron Shatto says that they expect to bring two burglary charges on Pederson within the next 48 hours.

Pederson, at the time of this writing, was in law enforcement custody.

ThinkStock



