Recent Arrests (1/24/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Dominick D Aiello- Public Intoxication
- Katherine E Good- Serve Jail Time
- Samuel J Kukowaiak- Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Assault, Simple Assault
- Brandon M Pederson- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold For Agency, Fail to Comply
- Gregory A Young- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply