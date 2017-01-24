Snow Continues Today; Cold Tomorrow

The Casper area remains under a Winter Weather advisory until 5:00 pm this evening (1/24/17). Snowy conditions through today, tapering off by late afternoon. High near 23. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight, a 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow, look for mostly sunny skies; with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday night look for a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.



