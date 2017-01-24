Wyoming Highway Patrol Identifies Deceased Man in January 17th Crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified a man who died as a result of the second highway fatality on Wyoming highways for 2017.

Marco A. Amador, a 32 years old man from Evansville, Wyoming after a head-on collision between Amador's 2003 Mazda Protege and a 2000 Buick Park Avenue. The crash happened west of Wright, Wyoming near milepost 123 on Wyoming State Highway 387.



The identity of the driver of the Mazda was still a matter of investigation, when Wyoming Highway Patrol first announced the fatal crash last week. The driver's identity was believed known at the time, however official word was pending DNA analysis.

The teenage driver of the Park Avenue was hospitalized for injuries following the crash. As he is a minor in the state of Wyoming, his identity will not be released.



An Wyoming Highway Patrol statement says that "fatigued driving is currently being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash."



