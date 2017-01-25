Details Emerge Regarding Recent Burglaries

Brandon M Pederson, Courtesy Casper Police Dept.

A Suspect is in custody, and investigators say that, of the 34 burglaries reported in the Casper area for January alone, many of them are “more than likely related to [the] recovered property.”

This was the wording on a law enforcement arrest affidavit provided by Casper Police Department, regarding connections police believe they have made between 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Pederson, and a rash of burglaries in Casper and Natrona County, possibly dating back as far as October.

Pederson was arrested on two outstanding warrants on January 15th. Subsequent investigation, including a search warrant on Pederson’s home, yielded numerous items including firearms, sunglasses, range finders, electronics, tools, and outdoor recreation gear. All of it, police believe, is related to the thefts.

Arrest paperwork says that Pederson admitted to the thefts during police questioning. Police saying that “he had committed numerous auto burglaries while either big on methamphetamine or in order to get more money for methamphetamine.

Police were able to discuss several specific thefts with Pederson, using a combination of security camera footage and maps. During the review of still security images, investigators say that Pederson described his behavior as “disgusting.”

The investigation of the crimes, the recovery of suspected stolen property, and arrest of Pederson prompted both Casper Police and Natrona County Sheriff’s Department officials to ask the public to check homes, trailers, campers, and vehicles for signs of criminal entry or theft of items like those listed above, specifically tools and firearms.

Anyone who has information about the case or believes themselves to have been a victim, please contact Casper or Natrona County Sheriffs Officials at: