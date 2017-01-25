Partly Sunny, Winds in the 20s

Today, a 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Moving into your Thursday, Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Mostly clear Thursday night, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Beginning the weekend, look for sunny skies Friday, with a high near 23, and a low of 11. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

