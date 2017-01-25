Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Tristan G Bennett- Public Intoxication
- Jacob P Bosch- Fail to Appear
- Malika N Brown- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Domestic Assault
- Rashaan F Burton- Contract Hold/billing
- Edgar Carrillo-Hernandez- Contract Hold/Billing
- Joseph H Clements- Contract Hold/Billing
- Kevin C Dameron- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Matthew J Feronti- Fail to Appear, Suspended/Revoked DL- Enhanced
- Paul B Hodges- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Diamond D Huffer- Fail to Comply
- Candie L Koehn- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cynthia J Lemus- Contract Hold/billing
- Talbott L Pent- Fail to Comply, Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Steven A Phillips- Fail to Appear
- Jace J Spotted Wolf- Contract Hold/Billing