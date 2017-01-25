Soul Street Dance- Artcore Hosts Houston-Based Dance Troupe

Soul Street Dance, Presented by ARTCORE
- Dates: January 26, 2017
- Times: 7:30pm
- Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00
- Contact: Artcore
- Phone: 307-265-1564
- Website: http://artcorewy.com/
- Location: John F. Welsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School, 930 S Elm St.- Casper, WY
Artcore describes Houston based Soul Street Dance as "one of the most dynamic premier street dance companies in existence." Using technical skills, artistic skills, stage presence, and wit; the company has them to pushed the performance envelope to an amazing standard of excellence.
Although they are called a 'Dance Company', their performers are also described as actors, athletes, songwriters and musicians. With repertoire ranging from the music of Vivaldi, to Rock n Roll, to Hip-Hop, and every stop in between.