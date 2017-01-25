Soul Street Dance- Artcore Hosts Houston-Based Dance Troupe





Soul Street Dance, Presented by ARTCORE

Dates: January 26, 2017



Times: 7:30pm



Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00



Contact: Artcore



Phone: 307-265-1564



Website: http://artcorewy.com/



Location: John F. Welsh Auditorium, Natrona County High School, 930 S Elm St.- Casper, WY



Artcore describes Houston based Soul Street Dance as "one of the most dynamic premier street dance companies in existence." Using technical skills, artistic skills, stage presence, and wit; the company has them to pushed the performance envelope to an amazing standard of excellence.

Although they are called a 'Dance Company', their performers are also described as actors, athletes, songwriters and musicians. With repertoire ranging from the music of Vivaldi, to Rock n Roll, to Hip-Hop, and every stop in between.







