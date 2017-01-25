Special Olympics Heads to Jackson for State Winter Games

On February 7, 8 & 9th more than 300 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, coaches and Unified Sports Partners from all over the Cowboy State will arrive in Jackson for this year’s State Winter Games competition.



The Winter Games is one of the four main state competition events held throughout the year. Athletes will compete in Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort while Cross Country Skiing and Snowshoeing athletes will compete at Teton Pines.

Teams from Cody, Lander, Thermopolis, Washakie County, Powell, Jackson, Star Valley, Sublette County, Laramie, Crook County, Evanston, Sheridan, Gillette, Casper and Douglas will be competing.

The State Winter Games Opening Ceremony will be at Jackson Hole High School where all of the athletes, coaches and volunteers will gather to celebrate the lighting of the “Flame of Hope”. Competition will begin at 9:30 am and run through 4:00 pm. The Snow King Resort Hotel will host a banquet and victory dance on Wednesday night.

Special Olympics Wyoming is a not-for-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. Visit Special Olympics Wyoming at www.specialolympicswy.org.

Special Olympics



