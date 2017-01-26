Point-In-Time Homeless Count Seeks Volunteers for Saturday

Officials are looking for volunteers to participate in the Point-In-Time Homeless Count, a yearly required census of homeless persons in the Casper area.

Nurieh Glasgow, a spokesperson for ServeWyoming, says that there are a number of important volunteer opportunities with the event. Some volunteers, organizations, and law enforcement will canvas the city to find people who are homeless and asks them to take a brief survey. Volunteers will also provide these individuals with resources and information about programs in the area.

“A bunch of different agencies and volunteers are, basically, going out and counting people who are homeless in Natrona County,” Explains Glasgow. “Connect those people with resources to help them overcome homelessness.”

The count is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the results of the count have the potential to impact federal funds that are sent to the State of Wyoming to help homeless populations.

There is also a survey component as well as the count. The survey is a way to help identify specific service needs in Casper and Natrona County.

Volunteers are needed to help perform the street count, but also to provide services at home base, including serving food and assisting in the medical tent. Glasgow says that volunteers are especially needed after 3:00 pm.

King’s Corner, near the intersection of 1st and Beech, is acting as the base of operations. Volunteers will be staged from there, and the area homeless will be invited to King’s Corner where they will find a variety of services as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner on January 27th.

Glasgow says that they have as many as 50 organizations who will be participating during the point-in-time count in various capacities, including volunteers, service providers, and vendors.

If you would like to volunteer to assist during the count, please contact ServeWyoming at 866-737-8304

