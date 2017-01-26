Recent Arrests (1/26/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
Kyle W Below- Serve Jail Time
Jana R Bower- Hold for Probation
James R Burk- Hold for Probation and Parole
Aaron T Dewees- Criminal Warrant
Darlene M Duran- Fail to Comply
Christopher M. Gale- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
Nicholas A Garcia- Fail to Comply
Jason E Green- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Bradford L Holt- Fail to Appear
Jeremiah V Maes- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
Andrew T Messick- Serve Jail Time
Kirk B Miller- Domestic Battery
Talbott L Pent- Fail to Appear
Jeffery K Spencer- Safety Belt Required, Speeding, No Insurance, Suspended/Revoked DL, Improper Registration
Daniel A Thompson- Criminal Warrant
Michael A Trujillo- Fail to Comply
Travis A Weber- Hold for probation and Parole