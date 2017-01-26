Recent Arrests (1/26/17)

.

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings

Kyle W Below- Serve Jail Time

Jana R Bower- Hold for Probation

James R Burk- Hold for Probation and Parole

Aaron T Dewees- Criminal Warrant

Darlene M Duran- Fail to Comply

Christopher M. Gale- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency

Nicholas A Garcia- Fail to Comply

Jason E Green- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Bradford L Holt- Fail to Appear

Jeremiah V Maes- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency

Andrew T Messick- Serve Jail Time

Kirk B Miller- Domestic Battery

Talbott L Pent- Fail to Appear

Jeffery K Spencer- Safety Belt Required, Speeding, No Insurance, Suspended/Revoked DL, Improper Registration

Daniel A Thompson- Criminal Warrant

Michael A Trujillo- Fail to Comply

Travis A Weber- Hold for probation and Parole