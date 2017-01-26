Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Jan. 16, 2017

Boy, Roland Wade, to Desiree and Steven Tinoco of Casper



Jan. 17

Girl, Kaylee Jayne, to Stephanie and Joshua McConkey of Casper



Boy, Drue Walker, Mercedes Madding and Andrew Sinclair of Evansville



Jan. 18

Boy, Tyler Blake, to Chelsi Chapman of Evansville



Jan. 20

Girl, Journee Marie, to Serena Rodabaugh and David Lewis of Casper



Jan. 21

Boy, Joseph Matthew, to Kelli Broderick and Colton Jones of Casper



Girl, Katelynn Ann, to Jennifer and Michael Mayer of Casper



Jan. 22

Boy, Wacey Scott, to Katheryn and Ryan Rohrer of Casper



Boy, Creeden James Homer, to Brennah and Michael Meade of Casper



ThinkStock



