Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!
The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.
Jan. 16, 2017
- Boy, Roland Wade, to Desiree and Steven Tinoco of Casper
Jan. 17
- Girl, Kaylee Jayne, to Stephanie and Joshua McConkey of Casper
- Boy, Drue Walker, Mercedes Madding and Andrew Sinclair of Evansville
Jan. 18
- Boy, Tyler Blake, to Chelsi Chapman of Evansville
Jan. 20
- Girl, Journee Marie, to Serena Rodabaugh and David Lewis of Casper
Jan. 21
- Boy, Joseph Matthew, to Kelli Broderick and Colton Jones of Casper
- Girl, Katelynn Ann, to Jennifer and Michael Mayer of Casper
Jan. 22
- Boy, Wacey Scott, to Katheryn and Ryan Rohrer of Casper
- Boy, Creeden James Homer, to Brennah and Michael Meade of Casper