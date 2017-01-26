Oil City
1 hour ago
keyboard_arrow_up
file_download
file_download
file_download

Recent Births 

Recent Births 

file_download

Hearty congratulations to the newest editions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends! 

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Jan. 16, 2017

  • Boy, Roland Wade, to Desiree and Steven Tinoco of Casper

Jan. 17

  • Girl, Kaylee Jayne, to Stephanie and Joshua McConkey of Casper
  • Boy, Drue Walker, Mercedes Madding and Andrew Sinclair of Evansville

Jan. 18

  • Boy, Tyler Blake, to Chelsi Chapman of Evansville

Jan. 20

  • Girl, Journee Marie, to Serena Rodabaugh and David Lewis of Casper

Jan. 21

  • Boy, Joseph Matthew, to Kelli Broderick and Colton Jones of Casper
  • Girl, Katelynn Ann, to Jennifer and Michael Mayer of Casper

Jan. 22

  • Boy, Wacey Scott, to Katheryn and Ryan Rohrer of Casper
  • Boy, Creeden James Homer, to Brennah and Michael Meade of Casper
ThinkStock