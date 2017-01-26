Weekend Forecast- Cold and Breezy

Today (1/26/17), look for patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight gets chilly. National Weather service calling for partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

For your Friday, it's going to be cold. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Partly cloudy, Friday night, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

On Saturday, look for mostly sunny skies, and a high near 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Lows Saturday night around 20.

Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

