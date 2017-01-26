Wyo Symphony Orchestra Announces Winners for Young Artist Competition

(Left to Right) Camille Barnes, Caleb Bristol, Jessica Liu, Emily Nazario; Photos Courtesy of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra

The competition has been held and the winners have been chosen, and now the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is announcing the winners of a Young Artist Competition held earlier this week.

Designed to recognize and encourage the musical artistry of young Wyomingites, the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition was held on Sunday, January 22 at the Casper College’s Wheeler Concert Hall.

Five college and six high school finalists were selected from a field of Wyoming applicants to participate in this exclusive musical competition. Each finalist performed a concerto of their choice, and the winner from each division will join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra to perform their winning piece for the April 29, 2017 concert.

The winner of the college division is Caleb Bristol, who attends the University of Wyoming. Bristol performed the Concerto for Cello in D Minor by Edward Lalo. The runner up for the college division is Emily Nazario, from the University of Wyoming, who performed Concerto for Flute by Carl Nielsen.

The winner of the high-school division is Camille Barnes, from Dubois, who performed Scene de Ballet, op. 100 by Charles Auguste de Beriot. The high school runner up is Jessica Liu from Laramie who performed Violin Concerto no. 1 by J.B. Accolay.

The winners will join the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra to perform as soloists at our season finale, Symphonic Dances, on April 29, 2017, 7:30pm at the John F. Welsh Auditorium.