Breezy, Partly Cloudy for Weekend

Today, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

The National Weather Service calling for partly cloudy conditions tonight, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

More of the same through the weekend. Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

saturday night, the forecast says partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday, expect highs near 37, lows around 26, and breezy into Monday.

Photo: Trevor T. Trujillo



