CAEDA Selects 2017 Executive Team

(Left to Right) Jim Ruble, Tony Cercy, Amber Pollock, Ron Wright, Nicholas Grooms; Photos Courtesy of CAEDA-dot-Net

The Casper Area Economic Development Authority had their first meeting for 2017 and subsequently selected their Executive Team. The team was announced on the CAEDA website earlier this week.



The Executive Team comprises a combination of new and existing board members, who reprint not only themselves and their businesses, but act as a voice for the citizens of Natrona County as well.

New Board Members:

Stuart Tanner, Automation Electronics



Tony Cercy, Cercy Investments



Kermit Wille, First Interstate Bank



Edie Holmes, McMurry Family of Companies



Jim Ruble, Sinclair Casper Refinery



2017 Executive Team:

Chair, Jim Ruble- Sinclair Casper Refinery



Vice Chair, Tony Cercy- Cercy Investments



Vice Chair, Amber Pollock- Backwards Distilling



Secretary, Ron Wright- Platte Valley Bank



Treasurer, Nicholas Grooms- Grooms and Harkins



“I'm thrilled to join the CAEDA team for the 2017 calendar year. Also humbled to be voted in as one of two Executive Vice Chair positions.” said Vice Chair, Tony Cercy, via the CAEDA. “My goal is to work hard for the Casper community to spur economic growth here in Casper and our adjacent communities. I believe this board’s first responsibility is to listen and help our current community businesses, and to achieve maximum community involvement, through growing our membership here at CAEDA.”

CAEDA recently made headlines when they selected a new president and CEO, Charles Walsh, in November of 2016.

Coming into 2017, CAEDA identified five priorities for the group in the new year:

"Leverage our existing business base"



"Recruit complementary and targeted businesses"



"Innovate and create new high growth entrepreneurial businesses"



"Re-Skill and Align our workforce"



"Promote Quality of Life Initiatives"



More information is available about these goals as well as plans of implementation and a complete list of members, please visit the CAEDA website: www.caeda.net