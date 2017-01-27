Casper Man Arrested, Booked On Felony Steroid Charges

Jamal Singh Hans, Courtesy Casper Police Dept.

A Casper exotic dancer was arrested on Thursday night, after police say that a search yielded schedule-3 steroids in the suspect’s home.

According to Casper police paperwork, 29-year-old Jamal Singh Hans was arrested just before 9:00 pm on January 26th. Officers say they arrived at the Robertson Road-adjacent home to assist probation and parole agents with a compliance check.

After searching the home, law enforcement said that they found two vials of liquid testosterone, two nearly empty vials with trace amounts of Trenbolone, a vial of Bio-Primo Mehenolone Enathate, one vial containing anabolic steroids, multiple hypodermic needles, and other items.

Hans, who police say described himself as an exotic dancer, originally denied ownership of the steroids. However, police say that Hans changed his story, claiming ownership of the drugs, and saying that his “body" was his livelihood.

Hans was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on a charge of Felony Possession of Anabolic Steroids Greater-Than 3/10s of a Gram (liquid). He will face formal charges during his initial appearance in court, charges are subject to change and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.