Pokes Host Boise State

The Pokes clash with Boise State on Saturday afternoon in a key Mountain West Conference game inside the Arena-Auditorium.

Marc Stout will provide play-by-play with Dave Bollwinkel providing the color commentary. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (14-7, 4-4 MW) earned a one-point win over UNLV on Wednesday to match their win total from a season ago. Wyoming is second in the MW in scoring the season at 77.5 per game. But the Pokes also play strong defense ranking second in the league in field goal percentage defense at 39.6 percent, a number that ranks No. 26 in the nation. The Cowboys also hold the opposition to 29.7 percent from the three point line ranking second in the MW and No. 12 in the nation. UW leads the conference and is No. 28 in the nation in total rebounds per game at 39.5 and grab 30.4 defensive rebounds per game ranking fourth in the nation.

The Broncos (12-7, 5-3 MW) suffered a 76-57 loss to Nevada at home on Wednesday. Boise State is third in the MW in scoring defense allowing 68.6 points per game. The Broncos also protect the glass leading the conference in rebounding margin at +3.9. Offensively, the Broncos are shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from behind the three point line.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore guard Justin James. He averages 14.9 points per game on the season ranking seventh in the MW. James also adds 4.6 rebounds and leads the team with 19 steals. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is pouring in 13.1 points per game and leads the team and ranks fourth in the MW in rebounding at 8.6 per game. He leads the league and is No. 54 in the nation in free throw percentage at 86.5. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 11.6 points per game. He ranks third in the MW in three pointers made with 44 on the season. Junior forward Alan Herndon adds 10.0 points per game and ranks third in the league and No. 44 in the nation in blocks per game at 2.0. During MW play, junior guard Alexander Aka Gorski is third in the league in three pointers per game averaging 2.8 per night.

The Broncos are led in scoring by guard Chandler Hutchinson, as he adds 17.9 points per game ranking fourth in the MW. He also leads the team in rebounding adding 8.8 per game for fourth in the conference. Paris Austin adds 11.1 points per game and has dished out 51 assists on the year. Forward Nick Duncan adds 9.9 per game with 42 three pointers on the season.

About the Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 13-10. The Broncos took both matchups last season holding the Cowboys to 71 points in each contest.

Up Next

The Cowboys hit the road and head to San Diego State for a 9 p.m. MT start next Tuesday.

(This story was submitted by University of Wyoming Athletics)

