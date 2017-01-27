Recent Arrests (1/27/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Johnathan K Arket- Criminal Warrant
- James D Arner- Interference, Fail to Comply
- Michael A Carpenter- Aggravated Assault, Interfering with a 911 Call
- Dominique P Childers- Fail to Comply
- Jamal S Hans- Controlled Sub Poss
- Jeffrey W Harris- District Court Bench Warrant
- John E Hatch- Criminal Warrant
- Derek B Lacrete- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Shae N Mayer- Violate FVPA Court Order
- Mark A Mcgehee- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Serve Jail Time
- Steven A Moyer- Contract Hold/Billing
- Danny Novotny- Violate FVPA Court Order
- Cody M Oden- Interference, Probation Revocation
- Lucas T Schwabauer- Hold for CAC