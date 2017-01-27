Sled Dog Teams Set Sights for Casper Mountain

Canines for Charity and Natrona County 4H are presenting the 22nd annual Casper Mountain Sled Dog Race, Banquet, and Auction Saturday and Sunday (1/28/17 and 1/29/17).

Registration for mushers as well as a light dinner and musher’s auction will kick off tonight (1/27/17) at the Natrona County Agriculture & Resource Learning Center (4H Building) at the Casper Fairgrounds.

"We started out small, but oh how this has grown! We have met and worked with many incredible people in those years. We couldn't do it without the wonderful volunteers that have committed themselves to our interests,” says a statement posted to the event’s webpage by Floyd and Pam Dunn. This will be the event’s second year working with Natrona County 4H, and organizers say that the experience has been positive. "They have been incredible, hard working, organized and resourceful. We look forward to a fantastic race and auction this year!”

Race Day #1 is Saturday 1/28/17. Late Registration scheduled for 8:00 am at the timer’s trailer, located at Casper Mountain’s Bear Trap Meadow. Trail orientation will begin at 8:30 am, with a race start time of 9:00 am.

Saturday night will be a banquet and auction beginning with a social hour at 5:15 pm and dinner at 6:30 pm at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets available with Natrona County 4H at 307-235-9400.

The theme of the evening is “Flannel and Frost,” attendees of the dinner and auction are encouraged to wear their best flannel.

Race Day #2 is Saturday 1/29/17, at Beartrap Meadow. Trail orientation begins at 8:30 am, race-start is at 9:00 am. Purses and prizes will be awarded after the races.

More information can be found at http://www.caninesforcharity.org/, including registration links and price details for the dinner and auction.

ThinkStock



