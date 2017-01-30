Recent Arrests (1/30/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Christopher E Andersen- Unlawful Entry Into An Occupied Structure, Aggravated Assault
- Amber M Anderson- Domestic Battery, Fail to Comply
- Gary Baker- Disturbance
- Brittany R Border- Hold for Probation and Parole, Keeley S Dimas
- Paul A Christensen- Fail to Comply
- Daniel S Clark- Contract Hold/Billing
- Barbara S Couey- DWUI
- Keeley S Dimas- Fail to Comply, Controlled Sub Poss
- Kevin J Evans- District Court Bench Warrant (x2)
- Michael T Fontenot- Fail to Comply
- Diana R Gonzalez- DWUI, Interference W/PO, Compl Aut Ins
- Yolanda R Gould- Domestic Battery
- John E Hatch- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Nicholas S Hout- Contract Hold/Billing
- William Holmes- Fail to Comply
- Curtis A Jenkins Jr- Fail to Comply (x2)
- Byron C Kwedor- Hold for Other Agency
- Daniel E Lopez- Trespassing
- Robert M McCullough- Hold for CAC
- Shelley K Midgett- DWUI, Speed School Zone, Insurance Required, Open Container
- Cody M Oden- Interference, Prob Revocation
- Ethan J Perez- DWUI
- Sterling S Ramirez- Criminal Warrant
- Marsha E Rankine- Fail to Appear, No Insurance, Improper Registration
- Michael D Ross- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Manuel N R Sambrano- Contolled Sub Poss
- Aaron M Shanley- Reckless Driving, DWUI, Open Cont in Vehicle, Drive on Median
- Arica L Wallace- Controlled Sub Poss (x3), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fail to Comply (x2)
- Travis A Weber- Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Jay W Wallin- Broken Headlight, DWUS, Insurance Required, Fail to Comply (x2)
- Sarah M Williams- Serving Weekends