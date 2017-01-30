Snow Possible on Tuesday

Today (1/30/17), look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Then tonight, National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs near 39. Windy, with southwesterly winds 23 to 28 mph with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tuesday night, things are expected to change. A 20% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

A 20% chance of snow continues into Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

