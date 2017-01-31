Chances for Snow Extend Well Into the Week

Chances of snow extend through the week in the latest forecast from The National Weather Service. Today, look for 30 percent chance of snow after 4pm. Partly sunny skies otherwise, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, and gusts as high as 34 mph. Tonight, that 30 percent chance of snow is going to continue. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 17. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Into Wednesday, A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday night, a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday, A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

ThinkStock



