Fire At Balefill Quickly Extinguished

A fire occurred in the wood chip grinder at the City of Casper Solid Waste Facility, just after 2:00 pm yesterday (1/30/17). According to Casper Fire EMS the fire was caused by a piece of foreign debris that passed through the grinder. Officials report that the operator of the grinder quickly recognized that a fire had started and began to extinguish the fire using dirt and a facility water truck while it was still small.

The fire was completely extinguished by Solid Waste personnel as firefighters arrived at 2:31 pm. Solid Waste personnel and firefighters continued to apply water and segregate the affected area to ensure complete extinguishment.