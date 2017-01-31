Learn To Swim or Swim For Fitness with The Casper Family Aquatic Center

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is now offering swimming classes for education and fitness, across a wide swathe of age groups.

First, the Aquatic Center is taking registrations for American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim lessons. Classes will be held February 13 – March 9, 2017.

For youngsters wanting to learn to swim, American Red Cross lessons are offered to the following age groups:

Infants and Toddlers get acquainted with the water in Parent-Tot classes



3 and 4-year olds become independent in Preschool



Students ages four and older will learn basic skills through complex advanced swim strokes.



The Aquatic Center has many opportunities to help class attendees to reach fitness goals. Registrations are currently being accepted for Water Exercise classes.

Aquatic Center said in a press release on Tuesday, that the movement of the water can represent a challenge for balance, coordination, and stability. The resistance provides a challenge to the cardiovascular system as well as the musculoskeletal system.

Classes offered at the Aquatic Center for fitness:

Shallow H2O Fitness



Float N’ Tone



Aqua Interval



Classes are offered on Monday/ Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursdays.

The Casper Family Aquatic Center also offers Easy Does It. This class is a recreational exercise program designed to accommodate individuals with arthritis or that are in physical therapy. Each person can work at his / her own pace. The program is taught in a group setting with activities and exercises to increase range of motion, provide social interaction, improve muscular strength, endurance and flexibility, maintain independence, manage pain and relieve symptoms of arthritis. This class is offered Mondays/ Wednesdays 10 am and you don’t have to know how to swim.

The Casper Family Aquatic Center is also proud to offer Fitness Swimmer. This class is designed for students who know how to swim, but want to work on stroke techniques and improve their fitness. This class is offered Mondays/ Wednesdays at 5:30 pm.

Call 235-8383 for more information or register online at www.activecasper.com.

ThinkStock



