Recent Arrests (1/31/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Jana R Bower- District Court BenchWarrant
- Steven R Brown- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Scott D Eitel- Controlled Sub Poss, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dexter E Fightingbear- Domestic Battery, Controlled Substance Possession
- William P Holmes- Fail to Comply (x2)
- Bradford L Holt- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Leslie K Ingram- DWUS
- Faye M Jenson- Criminal Warrant
- Elena M Martinez- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Sean M Neal- Serve Jail Time
- Ricky E Schear- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Marcia L Swieter- Serve Jail Time
- Michael A Trujillo- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Trae M Wagar- Fail to Appear