Rocky Mountain Power Urges Safe Handling of Space Heaters

Officials from Rocky Mountain Power are reminding people to take care when using portable electric space heaters. A solution to supplement the warmth of your home, garage, or workshop. However, RMP warns they can also pose a safety hazard.



“Safety should always be the top consideration when using an electric space heater,” said Mike Felice, Rocky Mountain Power safety director. “Properly used, space heaters can help create a more comfortable environment to accomplish tasks during the cold winter months.”

Felice reminds the public to look for space heaters with adequate built-in safety features such as an automatic shut-off in case the heater tips over. In addition, space heaters should always be placed on a flat, level surface away from traffic areas and they should be plugged directly into the electrical outlet without using an extension cord.

Additional safety tips include:

Never leave a heater unattended. Turn heater off when leaving a room or going to sleep.



Do not let children or pets play near a space heater.



Use only space heaters with a label showing it has been tested and is listed by a recognized testing laboratory.



Follow manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels.



Before each use, inspect plugs and cords. If any show cracks, fraying or damage, do not use the heater.



Heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.



When not in use, unplug and safely store a space heater.



