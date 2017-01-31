Rocky Mountain Power Urges Safe Handling of Space Heaters

Officials from Rocky Mountain Power are reminding people to take care when using portable electric space heaters. A solution to supplement the warmth of your home, garage, or workshop. However, RMP warns they can also pose a safety hazard.
“Safety should always be the top consideration when using an electric space heater,” said Mike Felice, Rocky Mountain Power safety director. “Properly used, space heaters can help create a more comfortable environment to accomplish tasks during the cold winter months.”
Felice reminds the public to look for space heaters with adequate built-in safety features such as an automatic shut-off in case the heater tips over. In addition, space heaters should always be placed on a flat, level surface away from traffic areas and they should be plugged directly into the electrical outlet without using an extension cord.
Additional safety tips include:
- Never leave a heater unattended. Turn heater off when leaving a room or going to sleep.
- Do not let children or pets play near a space heater.
- Use only space heaters with a label showing it has been tested and is listed by a recognized testing laboratory.
- Follow manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels.
- Before each use, inspect plugs and cords. If any show cracks, fraying or damage, do not use the heater.
- Heaters must be kept at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including papers, clothing and rugs.
- When not in use, unplug and safely store a space heater.