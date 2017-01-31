Veterans Affairs Buys Land for National Cemetery in Cheyenne

The Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration announced its purchase of 5.04 acres of land to establish a national cemetery near Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The land was purchased from the city of Cheyenne for $64,099 and is located at Tract 2, Hildreth Subdivision, Cheyenne which is near the USDA High Plains Grasslands Research Station.

The new cemetery will become the first VA National Cemetery in the state.

“We are proud to announce the shared goal of honoring our nation’s Veterans by expanding burial service to Veterans, their spouses and eligible family members,” said Interim Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Ronald E. Walters. “This national cemetery will help us reach Veterans in rural parts of Wyoming who have not previously had reasonable access to a national or state Veterans cemetery.”

“Our veterans have made great sacrifices for our country and it is important that we provide them with an honorable resting place,” said United States Senator for Wyoming, Mike Enzi. “Finally Wyoming will have national cemetery for military families to honor their loved one’s courage and sacrifice for this country. Congrats to the Wyoming Veterans Commission for their relentless advocacy to accomplish this project.”

Information on VA burial benefits is available from local VA national cemetery offices, from the Internet at www.cem.va.gov, or by calling VA regional offices toll-free at 800-827- 1000. To make burial arrangements at any open VA national cemetery, call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117.

While this will be the first VA National Cemetery in the state, the VA press release did point out that there is the state-run Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, Wyoming, and that it is open to new interments.

