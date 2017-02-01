Four Wyo Highway Deaths Mark the End of January

Editor's Note : An earlier version of this story chronicled three Wyoming Highway Deaths at the end of January. Since the original publication of this article, information was released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol that brought that number to four for the end of the month, six total deaths in 2017.

A tragic close to the month of January for Wyoming Highways. The final two weeks of the month claimed the lives of three motorists in the state, two of them Wyoming residents.

A fatal crash east of Cody, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 34 year old Powell, Wyoming resident Nina Kendrick. Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred on January 24 at 8:00 a.m., on US Highway 14A approximately 12 miles east of Cody. It is believed the Kendrick vehicle was struck by a pickup truck while attempting a turn.

Kendrick failing to yield to traffic after stopping at a stop sign is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash.

A separate crash south of Jeffrey City on January 30th calmed the life of a 59-year-old Rawlins resident. Robin Banks died after 2:30 pm on Wyoming State Highway 789. The crash was single-vehicle and Traveling at a speed too fast for the highway conditions and the lack of seat belt use are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash. Banks is believed to have overcorrected after leaving the highway in icy roads and strong winds.

A third fatal crash, this one west of Rawlins, claimed the life of 43 year old Burley, Idaho resident Troy Walker. The crash occurred on January 30th at 7:00 p.m. near mile post 197 on Interstate 80.

Walker was driving a 2017 Volvo commercial truck traveling east on I-80 when it crashed into the trailer of a stopped 2005 Peterbilt commercial truck that had been involved in a prior crash at the same location. After the crash with the stopped Peterbilt, Walker and the Volvo left the highway to the south and crashed into a 2009 International commercial truck that had driven into the ditch.

Road conditions at the crash scene were ice covered.

Walker was wearing his seat belt and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Traveling at a speed too fast for the highway conditions and following too close are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash.

A fourth fatal crash in the state, this one east of Kemmerer, resulted in the death of 65 year old Diamondville, Wyoming resident James Ogle. The crash occurred on January 31st at 8:05 p.m. near mile post 80 on US Highway 30 approximately 24 miles east of Kemmerer.

Ogle was driving a 2006 Nissan Murano traveling west on US 30 on icy road conditions when the Nissan left the westbound lane and entering the eastbound lane. The Nissan crashed into the rear trailer of an eastbound commercial truck. After the initial crash, the truck exited the highway where both trailers overturned.

Ogle was not wearing his seat belt and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Officials say that Ogle represents the sixth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were six fatalities during this same time period in 2016.

ThinkStock



