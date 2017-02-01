Mike Enzi Releases Statement on Gorsuch Nomination

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement after President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to serve as associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Judge Neil Gorsuch is an admirable choice to be America’s next addition to the Supreme Court. His many years of dedication to the law and service to America’s judicial system clearly qualify him to serve on America’s highest court. His work itself speaks highly of his understanding of the Constitution and the values that we as Americans hold dear. I have met Judge Gorsuch and he has a lot of support from the legal community in Wyoming. As a westerner, he has a good understanding of the issues that matter to our state. He would be a qualified choice under any president.

“We already have seen activists mount a fill-in-the-blank anti-justice campaign even before they knew who the nominee was. Millions of Americans have seen enough of those antics and rejected them in November when they voted for a change in Washington. The presidential election was an opportunity for the American people to have a say in who chooses the next Supreme Court justice. My colleagues should remember that.”



