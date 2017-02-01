Recent Arrests (2/1/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Robert C Achterberg- Fail to Appear
- Kenneth J Avey Jr- Criminal Warrant
- Brandon S Birgenheier- Criminal Warrant
- David S Briones III- Breach of Peace
- Juan G Diaz-Arcos- Immigration Hold
- Alexandra P Brown- Suspended/Revoked DL
- Justin R Bunney- DWUS, Compl Aut Ins, Controlled Sub Poss, Reg Violation (Gen)
- Chassidy C Christy- Fail to Comply
- Contesa R Dreiling- Fail to Comply
- Elizabeth L Horton- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Omega C Jelsma- Fail to Appear
- Jacob L Johnson- Fail to Appear
- Paulina M Martinez- Serve Jail Time
- Jacques A Mousseau- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Donald J Mullen- Contract Hold/Billing
- Terex J OHerra- Criminal Warrant
- Patricia A Randels - DUS
- Brittany F Tennyson- Hold For Circuit Court
- Robert J Wargo- Controlled Sub Poss
- Sasha R Zwetzig- Controlled Sub Poss Meth