Snow, Blustery Conditions

Today (2/1/17) look for snow. Temperatures rising to near 19 by 11am, then falling to around 14 during the remainder of the day. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.



The National Weather Service saying that periods of mainly light snow will continue through today. Snowfall amounts will be generally 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations with 3 to 5 inches on Casper Mountain.

Tonight, more snow with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tomorrow, snow is likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

A 50 percent chance of snow for Thursday night, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

ThinkStock



