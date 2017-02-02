Recent Arrests (2/2/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Ella M Baldwin- Controlled Substance Possession Meth
- Charles W Bibb- Public Intoxication
- Malika N Brown- Shoplifting
- Randall T Curfman- County Warrant/Hold For Agency
- Jason M Jennings- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
- Casey A Kler- Serve Jail Time
- Ian D Lembke- Criminal Warrant
- Vanessa J Lovato- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- David P Maki- Public Intoxication
- Boe J Nichols- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jake A Perea- Suspended/Revoked DL, Fail to Comply
- Michael V Petrov- Fail to Comply
- Everette W Phillips- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Jose E Ramirez-Hernandez- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Rose A Rocco- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Michael D Ross- Suspended/Revoked DL
- Courtney R Smith- Fail to Comply, Interference
- Russell L Sydow- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Arica L Wallace- District Court Bench Warrant