Recent Births (1/24/17 - 1/27/17)

Hearty congratulations to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Jan. 24, 2017

Girl, Sawyer Ruthane, to Jena and Carl Johannesen of Casper



Girl, Nova Lee, to Tearney and Joshua Seimy of Evansville



Jan. 25

Boy, Isaac Lee, to Brooke and Eric Graham of Casper



Jan. 26

Girl, Callahan Rae, to Olie and James Farris of Linch



Girl, Sierra May, to Tara and Ben Bigalke of Bar Nunn



Jan. 27

Girl, Emari Evalind, to Stephanie and Robert Mondragon of Casper



Girl, Ginger Lyncoln, to Sarah and Paden Burman of Casper



Boy, Elyas Tabor, to Nicole and David Kurtz of Casper



Girl, Brinleigh, to Nichole and Ronald Davis of Casper



Girl, Taylee Shae, to Teka Perry and Tharin Helvik of Casper



Girl, Tenleigh Renee, to Madison Christofferson and Walter Bowden IV of Casper



