Recent Births (1/24/17 - 1/27/17)

Hearty congratulations to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!
The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.
Jan. 24, 2017
- Girl, Sawyer Ruthane, to Jena and Carl Johannesen of Casper
- Girl, Nova Lee, to Tearney and Joshua Seimy of Evansville
Jan. 25
- Boy, Isaac Lee, to Brooke and Eric Graham of Casper
Jan. 26
- Girl, Callahan Rae, to Olie and James Farris of Linch
- Girl, Sierra May, to Tara and Ben Bigalke of Bar Nunn
Jan. 27
- Girl, Emari Evalind, to Stephanie and Robert Mondragon of Casper
- Girl, Ginger Lyncoln, to Sarah and Paden Burman of Casper
- Boy, Elyas Tabor, to Nicole and David Kurtz of Casper
- Girl, Brinleigh, to Nichole and Ronald Davis of Casper
- Girl, Taylee Shae, to Teka Perry and Tharin Helvik of Casper
- Girl, Tenleigh Renee, to Madison Christofferson and Walter Bowden IV of Casper