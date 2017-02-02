Oil City
Recent Births (1/24/17 - 1/27/17)

Hearty congratulations to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Jan. 24, 2017

  • Girl, Sawyer Ruthane, to Jena and Carl Johannesen of Casper
  • Girl, Nova Lee, to Tearney and Joshua Seimy of Evansville

Jan. 25

  • Boy, Isaac Lee, to Brooke and Eric Graham of Casper

Jan. 26

  • Girl, Callahan Rae, to Olie and James Farris of Linch
  • Girl, Sierra May, to Tara and Ben Bigalke of Bar Nunn

Jan. 27

  • Girl, Emari Evalind, to Stephanie and Robert Mondragon of Casper
  • Girl, Ginger Lyncoln, to Sarah and Paden Burman of Casper
  • Boy, Elyas Tabor, to Nicole and David Kurtz of Casper
  • Girl, Brinleigh, to Nichole and Ronald Davis of Casper
  • Girl, Taylee Shae, to Teka Perry and Tharin Helvik of Casper
  • Girl, Tenleigh Renee, to Madison Christofferson and Walter Bowden IV of Casper
