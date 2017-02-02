Snow Likely This Afternoon, Tonight

Snow likely today (2/2/17), mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Chance of snow continues into tonight, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Tomorrow, heading into the weekend, mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Friday night look for lows around 37, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

