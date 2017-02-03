Breezy, Chilly Weekend; Chance Snow Monday Night

Look for partly sunny skies on your Friday (2/3/17) morning, with a high near 38 degrees. Wind chill values will be significant, however, those values dipping as low as low as zero. National Weather Service expecting southeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday, the NWS predicts mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Partly cloudy conditions for Saturday night, , with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Expect Sunday to look mostly sunny, with a high near 45, and lows Sunday night around 35. Breezy conditions with a southwest wind clocking at 14 to 23 mph, and gusts as high as 32 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, conditions and a 20% chance of snow Monday night.

