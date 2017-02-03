Cowboys Face Air Force in Colorado, Saturday

The Cowboys continue their road swing on Saturday heading to Front Range foe Air Force. The Cowboys and Falcons will meet inside Clune Arena for a 2 p.m. MT start in their second meeting of the season, UW downed the Falcons 84-72 in the MW Opener in December.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (14-9, 4-6 MW) dropped a 77-68 decision at San Diego State on Tuesday evening. The Pokes head to Colorado Springs second in the MW in scoring at 76.5 points per game, as Air Force is third in the league also averaging 76.5 per night. The Cowboys rank second in the MW and No. 24 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 39.7. UW is also second in the league and No. 15 in the country in three point percentage defense at 30.2. Wyoming leads the MW averaging 39.1 rebounds per game and grab 30.0 defensive rebounds per game ranking fourth in the nation.

The Falcons (10-12, 3-6 MW) fell on the road to Fresno State 73-64 on Wednesday. Air Force is third in the MW in scoring offense this season adding 76.5 points per game. AFA is 11th in the conference in scoring defense allowing 74.5 points per contest. Air Force is shooting 44.6 percent from the field for fifth in the MW, but opponents are shooting 45.4 percent for 11th in the MW. The Falcons lead the MW in three-point field goal percentage at 38.4. Air Force is sixth in the MW in rebounding grabbing 36.9 per game.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore guard Justin James. He averages 14.8 points per game on the season ranking ninth in the MW. James also adds 4.5 rebounds and leads the team with 20 steals. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is pouring in 12.7 points per game and leads the team and ranks fourth in the MW in rebounding at 8.4 per game. He is second in the league and is No. 65 in the nation in free throw percentage at 85.3. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 11.6 points per game. He ranks sixth in the MW in three pointers per game at 2.1. He ranks third all-time with 173 career triples at UW. Junior forward Alan Herndon adds 10.2 points per game and ranks third in the league and No. 40 in the nation in blocks per game at 2.1. He tied a career-high with four blocks against Boise State last Saturday.

The Falcons are led in scoring by forward Hayden Graham at 12.1 points per game. He also adds a team best 5.6 rebounds per game ranking No. 12 in the conference. Guard Jacob Van adds 11.7 points per game and leads the team and ranks eighth in the MW with 2.8 assists per game. Center Frank Toohey is pouring in 11.4 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. Guard Zach Kocur is second in the conference in three point percentage at 42.6 percent, as he adds 10.5 points per game.

About the Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 76-36 with the first meeting coming in 1958. The Pokes are 31-21 all-time in Clune Arena, but the Falcons have won two-straight home games against Wyoming at the Academy.

Up Next

The Cowboys return home on Wednesday for a matchup with Fresno State inside the Arena Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start.

(The content of this article is provided by University of Wyoming Athletics Media Relations Office.)

ThinkStock



