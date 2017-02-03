Recent Arrests (2/3/17)

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Amber D Baier- Suspended Revoked DL
- Victoria P Ball- Fail to appear (x2)
- Charles R Bowen Jr- Controlled Sub Poss, Fail to Appear, Attempts to conspire, Possession Meth w/Intent Del
- David S Briones III- Driver’s Licence Required, Disturbance
- Dustin L Burke- Domestic Battery
- Harley R Earls- Suspended/Revoked DL-Enhanced
- Olivia L Fernandez-Lopez- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Kaleb T Gallegos- Hold for District Court
- Taylor A Griebel- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Controlled Sub Poss
- Aaron T Harmon- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ashley D Harvey- Fail to Comply (x2)
- Anna R Hodson- Criminal Warrant
- Justin L. Hoskins- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Talon J Johnson- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Cody J Joy- Domestic Battery
- Reed J McMillian- Speeding School Zone, Safety Belt Required, Suspended/Revoked DL-Enhanced, No Insurance
- Jason R Peterson - Prohibit ACC to School Sex Off, Criminal Entry