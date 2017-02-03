Weekend Round Up- 2/3/17-2/5/17

Oil City

Casper Theater Company Presents Murder in the Theater

Dates: February 3-5, 10-11, 17-19, 24-25, 2017



Times: 3:00pm to 9:00pm



Price: $150 for 10 people or less



Contact: The Casper Theater Company



Phone: 307-267-7243



Location: The Casper Theater Company



735 CY Avenue



Casper



Casper Theater Company will present Murder at the Theater “Sales with a Smile” starting February 3-4-5, 10-11, 17-18-19, 24-25. Join us to solve a murder compiling clues, solving puzzles and gathering props to identify the victim, perpetrator, where, how and why at 735 CY. You pick your team of 10 (or less), you pick your time, and call 267-7243 to make your reservation. Times are incremented every 2 hours from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The cost is $150 for 10 people or less. Bring your family, co-workers, friends, or board members to investigate 4 separate rooms filled with mystery and intrigue, Each group will travel from room to room during a frightful thunder storm for a fun filled exciting and exhilarating adventure at Casper Theater Company. This genre works great for birthday parties, class reunions, neighbors, anniversaries, Red Hatters, past Treasure Hunt club members, church groups, clubs or service organizations. Murder at the Theater is sponsored by Greater Wyoming Federal Credit Union.

Artcore Presents: Matt Stairs with ReVerb

Dates: February 3, 2017



Times: 4:00pm to 7:30pm



Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00



Contact: Artcore



Phone: 307-265-1564



Website: http://artcorewy.com/



Location: Frist United Methodist Church



302 E 2nd Street



Casper



Matthew Stairs graduated with his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Minnesota Statue University, Mankato in May. In his time at MSU, he played iconic roles such as Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, Thomas Andrews in Titanic the Musical and finished up his school career as Bert in Mary Poppins. Since then he has been traveling the country working as a full time actor first with Blue Gate Musicals for 6 months, and recently just finished a six week contract in Louisville KY working as a performer at Christmas at the Galt, located in the Galt House.

Matt has invited guests to join him: reVerb is an up and coming A cappella group right here in Casper. Inspired by Pentatonix and brought together by Logan Stairs (Matthew's brother) the group debuted in Kelly Walsh's Pops Concert in May 2016. Ever since then they have performed in every KW Choir Concert and have even been creating their own arrangements for the events, but their most recent achievement is a FaceBook video of the group singing the Pentatonix rendition of Santa Clause is Comin' to Town that went viral. Since Dec. 22, 2016 the video has received over 45,000 views. The members of the group are Logan Stairs, Caleb Hopman, Tyler Gregory, Brooke Cleverly, and Izabelle Cardenas. They will be performing one of their original works at this event

Troopers Drum & Bugel Corps’ Brass Masterclass

Dates: February 4, 2017



Times: 9:00am to 3:00pm



Price: Free



Location: Vibes Performing Arts Center



2008 CY Avenue



Casper



The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps and Vibes Fine & Performing Arts have teamed up to bring a one day Brass Masterclass/Troopers brass audition to Casper. This is the first time in several years that the corps has held an educational opportunity like this in Wyoming.

Troopers Brass Caption Head, Anthony Cruddas will be in attendance to teach the Masterclass. Those interested in participating are asked to register at www.MarchTroopers.com.

Individual auditions will take place following the class.

FREE for ages 11-20

Windy City Striders Winter Race Series

Dates: February 4, 18, 2017



March 4, 18, 2017



Times: more information can be found at website listed below.



Price: $70 for Non Strider Members and only $45 for Strider Members.



Email: windycitystriders@gmail.com



Website: http://www.windycitystriders.com/home



The Windy City Striders are hosting our annual Winter Series Race Events. The first in the 5 race series starts with a 2 mile run this Saturday at the Ramada Plaza. All Ages and Abilities are welcome

You can register for the complete series and will receive a Windy City Strider Windbreaker.

All races start at 9am with registration beginning at 8am. Day of race registration will include a $5 additional fee. Complete registration is $70 for Non Strider Members and only $45 for Strider Members. Online member registration is also available at raceit.com. Email us at windycitystriders@gmail.com with any questions you have. SEE YOU AT THE RACES!!!!!

Winter Series 2



February 4



3 Miles



YMCA



NFL Championship Game

The following area business have reported that they will be observing celebrations in honor of the NFL Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Please call the individual businesses for details.