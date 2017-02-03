Weekend Round Up- 2/3/17-2/5/17

Casper Theater Company Presents Murder in the Theater
- Dates: February 3-5, 10-11, 17-19, 24-25, 2017
- Times: 3:00pm to 9:00pm
- Price: $150 for 10 people or less
- Contact: The Casper Theater Company
- Phone: 307-267-7243
- Location: The Casper Theater Company
- 735 CY Avenue
- Casper
Casper Theater Company will present Murder at the Theater “Sales with a Smile” starting February 3-4-5, 10-11, 17-18-19, 24-25. Join us to solve a murder compiling clues, solving puzzles and gathering props to identify the victim, perpetrator, where, how and why at 735 CY. You pick your team of 10 (or less), you pick your time, and call 267-7243 to make your reservation. Times are incremented every 2 hours from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The cost is $150 for 10 people or less. Bring your family, co-workers, friends, or board members to investigate 4 separate rooms filled with mystery and intrigue, Each group will travel from room to room during a frightful thunder storm for a fun filled exciting and exhilarating adventure at Casper Theater Company. This genre works great for birthday parties, class reunions, neighbors, anniversaries, Red Hatters, past Treasure Hunt club members, church groups, clubs or service organizations. Murder at the Theater is sponsored by Greater Wyoming Federal Credit Union.
Artcore Presents: Matt Stairs with ReVerb
- Dates: February 3, 2017
- Times: 4:00pm to 7:30pm
- Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00
- Contact: Artcore
- Phone: 307-265-1564
- Website: http://artcorewy.com/
- Location: Frist United Methodist Church
- 302 E 2nd Street
- Casper
Matthew Stairs graduated with his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Minnesota Statue University, Mankato in May. In his time at MSU, he played iconic roles such as Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, John Wilkes Booth in Assassins, Thomas Andrews in Titanic the Musical and finished up his school career as Bert in Mary Poppins. Since then he has been traveling the country working as a full time actor first with Blue Gate Musicals for 6 months, and recently just finished a six week contract in Louisville KY working as a performer at Christmas at the Galt, located in the Galt House.
Matt has invited guests to join him: reVerb is an up and coming A cappella group right here in Casper. Inspired by Pentatonix and brought together by Logan Stairs (Matthew's brother) the group debuted in Kelly Walsh's Pops Concert in May 2016. Ever since then they have performed in every KW Choir Concert and have even been creating their own arrangements for the events, but their most recent achievement is a FaceBook video of the group singing the Pentatonix rendition of Santa Clause is Comin' to Town that went viral. Since Dec. 22, 2016 the video has received over 45,000 views. The members of the group are Logan Stairs, Caleb Hopman, Tyler Gregory, Brooke Cleverly, and Izabelle Cardenas. They will be performing one of their original works at this event
Troopers Drum & Bugel Corps’ Brass Masterclass
- Dates: February 4, 2017
- Times: 9:00am to 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Vibes Performing Arts Center
- 2008 CY Avenue
- Casper
The Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps and Vibes Fine & Performing Arts have teamed up to bring a one day Brass Masterclass/Troopers brass audition to Casper. This is the first time in several years that the corps has held an educational opportunity like this in Wyoming.
Troopers Brass Caption Head, Anthony Cruddas will be in attendance to teach the Masterclass. Those interested in participating are asked to register at www.MarchTroopers.com.
Individual auditions will take place following the class.
FREE for ages 11-20
Windy City Striders Winter Race Series
- Dates: February 4, 18, 2017
- March 4, 18, 2017
- Times: more information can be found at website listed below.
- Price: $70 for Non Strider Members and only $45 for Strider Members.
- Email: windycitystriders@gmail.com
- Website: http://www.windycitystriders.com/home
The Windy City Striders are hosting our annual Winter Series Race Events. The first in the 5 race series starts with a 2 mile run this Saturday at the Ramada Plaza. All Ages and Abilities are welcome
You can register for the complete series and will receive a Windy City Strider Windbreaker.
All races start at 9am with registration beginning at 8am. Day of race registration will include a $5 additional fee. Complete registration is $70 for Non Strider Members and only $45 for Strider Members. Online member registration is also available at raceit.com. Email us at windycitystriders@gmail.com with any questions you have. SEE YOU AT THE RACES!!!!!
- Winter Series 2
- February 4
- 3 Miles
- YMCA
NFL Championship Game
The following area business have reported that they will be observing celebrations in honor of the NFL Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Please call the individual businesses for details.
- The Hangar
- The Beacon Club
- Frosty’s Bar & Grill
- J’s Pub and Grill
- Keg & Cork
- Galloways
- Old Chicago
- Prime Time Restaurant
- Taylor’s Sports Bar & Spirits
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Chatters Bar and Grill