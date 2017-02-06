50th Annual Kinser Jazz Festival Kicks Off Today (2/6/17) At Casper College

The Annual Kinser Jazz Festival at Casper College is celebrating its 50th year with three headliner artists: Grammy-nominated Kris Berg and the Metroplexity Big Band on Monday, Feb. 6; Grammy winner New York Voices on Tuesday, Feb. 7; and Grammy winner Terell Stafford with the Ben Markley Trio on Wednesday, Feb. 8. All three concerts will take place each night in the John F. Welsh Auditorium at Natrona County High School at 7.

Kris Berg is one of the top-selling jazz composers and arrangers in the world. Artists including Kurt Elling, Wayne Bergeron, and Delfeayo Marsalis have performed his compositions. Berg formed The Metroplexity Big Band in 2010. The band’s second CD, “Time Management,” received five Grammy Award nominations.

The Grammy Award-winning New York Voices are one of the top vocal jazz groups in the world. According to Billboard magazine, “They are, unquestionably, the vocal giants of jazz and superb singers of swing, much deserving their worldwide recognition.” “When New York Voices performed at the Kinser Jazz Festival in 2012, the audience loved them, and we have received requests to have them back ever since. The NYV are celebrating their 30th anniversary and are one of the top vocal jazz groups anywhere. It is a great honor to have them at ours for our 50th anniversary,” said Dr. Joshua R. Mietz, executive director of the festival and instructor of woodwinds and jazz at Casper College.

Grammy winner Terell Stafford has performed with Jazz at Lincoln Center/Wynton Marsalis, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Hamilton Brothers, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.” A trio led by University of Wyoming Professor Ben Markley will accompany Stafford. Jazz pianist McCoy Tyner calls Stafford “One of the greatest trumpet players of our time.”

Tickets for each performance are $20 and can be purchased online at www.caspercollegejazz.com or by calling 307-268-2606 or 800-442-2963, ext. 2606.

ThinkStock



