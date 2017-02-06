Casper Area Under High Wind Warning

That National Weather Service has placed the Casper area under a High Wind Warning for today (2/6/17) through tomorrow morning.

Strong winds this morning are predicted to increase and become high winds through the day and into tonight.

Expect southwesterly winds at 25 to 45 mph, with gusts of 55 to 65 mph. Higher gusts are possible south of Casper, specifically in the area of Wyoming Boulevard.

The NWS is advising of likely strong cross-winds along highways 287, 220, 26, and Interstate-25. This may significantly increase the chance of blow-overs for light weight and high profile trailers.



