Natrona County Students Heading to State Spelling Bee in March

(Left to Right): Paige Asmus, Damon Berryhill, Gary Tong, Harley Reeves, Jack Dawson

After four hours, 75 written words, 25 vocabulary words and orally spelling words; the top five competitors have been confirmed, in the Natrona County District Spelling Bee.



Sixty-seven second-through-eighth-grade students from Casper Classical Academy, Centennial, Cottonwood, CY, Dean Morgan, Fort Caspar Academy, Midwest and Pineview registered for the Spelling Bee held at the Ramkota Hotel.



The winners were announced as follows:

Paige Asmus, CCA, 8th grade, Jennifer Alexander, sponsor – 5th place



Damon Berryhill, DM, 8th grade, Barbara Boster, sponsor – 4th place



Gary Tong, DM, 8th grade, Barbara Boster, sponsor – 3rd place



Harley Reeves, CY, 8th grade, Jill Weibel, sponsor – 2nd place



Jack Dawson, Pineview, 5th grade, Theresa Produit, sponsor – 1st place



Jack Dawson correctly spelled "desperado" and then was given the anticipated champion word "Argentine," which he spelled correctly to become the Natrona County School District Spelling Bee Champion.



Dawson, Reeves, and Tong will will travel to Rock Springs March 11 for the State Spelling Bee and compete against other winners throughout Wyoming. Berryhill and Asmus will also be there as alternates. The Wyoming state winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. May 28 – June 3.