Police Release Preliminary Information About Monday Shooting

(Left:) Police taped off the area at 17th and Washington Streets in Casper, following the early Monday shooting. (Right:) Casper Police Detective John Hatcher addresses media at a briefing Monday where some preliminary information on the shooting was given. (Photos: Trevor T. Trujillo)

The Casper Police Department has released some preliminary information about a shooting last night, in a residential Casper neighborhood.

“About 1:39, 1:40 this morning, we were called to the 1700-block of South Washington for ’shots fired,'” says Casper Police Detective John Hatcher. “Officers did arrive and find a male subject who had been the victim of a gunshot wound. He was transported to Wyoming Medical Center.”

Police did not release the condition of the gunshot victim.

Det. Hatcher went on to say that the shooter is in police custody currently, and there is no imminent threat to the public.

“There was only one shooter, but there was more than one shot fired,” confirmed Det. Hatcher. The shooting suspect is said to be male.

Hatcher went on to say that the shooting did happen at a residence, but was unable to confirm if the shooting happened inside or outside of the home.

Details are still emerging about the case, and we will bring those to you, as they become available.