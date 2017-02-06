Recent Arrests (2/3/17-2/6/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Dale G Bisbee- Controlled Sub Poss, Fail to Comply (x2)
- Raymond V Calvert- DWUI
- Samuel Cardona Jr- Serve Jail Time
- Ian A Dewees- Criminal Warrant, Domestic Battery
- Thomas B Douglas- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Shannon L Dixon- DWUI, Two & Three Lane, Controlled Sub Poss
- Justin D Fabela- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Linn F Hartford- DWUI
- Kevin L Hebah- Contract Hold/Billing
- Jhett F Henderson- DWUS, Headlite on When Req
- Corey Hill- Contract Hold/Billing
- Robert E James- DWUI
- Heather A Jones- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Jared J Jung- DWUI, No Insurance
- Lawrence R Littleshield Jr- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Ronald E Masten- Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Anthony J Eugen Mock- Fail to Appear
- Shalynn M Muniz- Controlled Sub Poss
- Fawn M Odom- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Hold for Cir. Court, Fail to Comply (x3)
- Miranda R Parsons- Fail to Appear
- Peter D Potter- Fail to Comply
- Sherman G Quiver- Contract Hold/Billing
- Sean Z Rakstad- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Gabriel A Roybal- Hold for Probation and Parole
- James W Sack- Public Intoxication
- Davd L Smith Jr- Interference w/PO, Fail to Appear (x3)
- Hank Smith- Contract Hold/Billing
- Jeremy D Steinmetz- DWUI, DWUS, Open Container in Vehicle, Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle
- Mikki J Summerlin- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Colten J Tobin- Criminal Warrant, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Sarah M Williams- Serving Weekends