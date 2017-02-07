Chance of Rain and Snow Throughout Today (2/7/17)

A warm up and a cool down over the course of the day, according to the National Weather Service forecast. We begin today (2/7/17) with a chance of rain and snow before 1pm. Then, moving into the afternoon, a chance of rain between 1pm and 3pm. Then as things cool down, a chance of rain and snow after 3pm.

Partly sunny for your Tuesday otherwise, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming westerly at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tomorrow, look for partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. A low around 33 for Wednesday night, Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

