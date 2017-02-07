Group Seeks to Create Kindness in the Cowboy State (VIDEO)





A group of volunteers called Kindness Wyoming is working to coordinate efforts among schools, cities, community groups, businesses and the entire state to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week, February 12-18,.

Governor Matt Mead has signed a proclamation making February 12-18 “Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week”. In addition, School Superintendent Jillian Balow has encouraged schools to find a way to integrate kindness curriculum and efforts into schools across the state.

Multiple cities including Casper, Gillette, and Lander are signing their own proclamations and initiatives, and dozens of schools are expected to participate through student-led efforts to share kindness.

“I can’t think of a more central Wyoming value than kindness,” says Superintendent Balow.

“Amidst all of the challenges and chaos we face on a daily basis we wanted to initiate a project that reminded people to be kind to one another,” Chris Murray serves as the Wyoming Kindeness volunteer project leader says. "We have been shocked at how well received the efforts have been and look forward to seeing kindness take over the state of Wyoming from February 12-18, 2017”.

Additional information can be found on the website www.kindnesswyoming.org

Wyoming kindness asks residents of the Oil City and the Equality State to post their favorite acts of kindness on social media with hashtag #kindnesswyoming.

