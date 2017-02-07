Recent Arrests (2/7/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Victoria P Ball- DWUI, Controlled Sub Poss
- Clinton E Bock- District Court Bench Warrant
- Dana L Bower- County Warran/Hold for Agency
- Tyler S Bressette- Hold for District Court, Hold for Other Agency
- David S. Briones III- Failure to Set Handbrake, Loitering-Breech of Peace
- Edward H Coleman- Fail to Comply
- Destiny F Davis- Fail to Comply
- Christopher Dorman- District Court Bench Warrant
- Shawn K Gangwish- Bond Revocation
- Beau C Guerrero- Controlled Sub Poss
- Travis G Hall- Aggravated Assault
- Ronald E Higgins- Public Intoxication, Open Container-Space/Structure
- Stephen G Kingsolver- Domestic Assault
- Amanda K Lawson- Controlled Sub Poss
- Ronnie R Morgan- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Interference with a P/O, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dylan C Olafson- Fail to Appear
- Terrance P O’Neill- Fail to Appear, Hold for CAC
- Hidi L Palmer- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Sean Z Rakstad- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Branden L Robinson- Fail to Comply (x2)
- Daniel S Rodriguez- DWUI
- Justin M Smith- Public Intoxication
- Phoebe D Soundingsides- Contract Hold/billing
- Joseph Tills- Public Intoxication
- Ryan J Weeks- Serve Jail Time
- Jessica Whetham- Illegal Possession by Consumption