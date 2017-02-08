Mike Sedar Recycling Depot is Relocating

The City of Casper will be relocating the community recycling depot formerly located at Mike Sedar Park to the parking lot of the Casper Family YMCA. The depot will be located in the parking lot off of 15th Street and will be open for use beginning Friday, February 17, 2017.

Additional recycling depots in Casper are located at: Wyoming Boulevard near the west entrance to the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds; Rocky Mountain Discount Sports; Paradise Valley pool; Meals on Wheels; North Casper soccer fields; Huber Park; Viking Court; and at the Balefill. All depots have self-serve bins for cardboard, white paper, newspaper, magazines, number one and number two plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and glass. “All these commodities, with the exception of glass, are taken to Wyoming Recycling and sold for recycling, while the glass is crushed and reused at the solid waste facility,” explained Cynthia Langston, Solid Waste Division Manager.

For questions or additional information, contact the Solid Waste Division at (307) 235-8246.

